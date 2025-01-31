Delhi polls: Make ‘right choice’, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Ahead of high-stakes Assembly polls, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday criticised the state of civic infrastructure in the national capital and urged the youth to make the “right choice” for their future, emphasising that a ‘Viksit Delhi’ is central to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Speaking at Delhi University’s Hansraj College, Jaishankar highlighted the stalled progress in key areas such as housing and water supply, stressing that the national capital should set a benchmark for development. “Delhi has a very important responsibility because it is the capital of the country.

When the world thinks about India, they look at Delhi. Whatever they experience here, they take it with them,” he said, at an interactive programme on ‘Youth for a Viksit Bharat’.

“Viksit Rajdhani, Viksit Delhi is central to ‘Viksit Bharat’. From Delhi, we set a standard. It should be a model for the country,” he added.

The Union minister lamented the lack of progress in infrastructure, stating that many key initiatives had not materialised in the city. He expressed concern that certain crucial initiatives and programmes have not been implemented in Delhi. “Delhi has been deprived of housing facilities. Many live without a water connection,” Jaishankar said, adding, “In the last five years, I have seen so many issues. Unauthorised colonies have no roads, no water supplies.”

In what appeared to be a veiled attack on the AAP-led Delhi government’s welfare policies, the minister criticised the culture of making unfulfilled promises.