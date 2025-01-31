Documentary filmmaker, rights activist Tapan Kumar Bose passes away at 78

NEW DELHI: Renowned documentary film-maker, human rights and peace activist Tapan Kumar Bose breathed his last at his New Delhi home on the morning of Martyr’s Day, January 30. He was 78.

Having started his activism during the Emergency in mid 1970s, and later filming the victims of Bhagalpur blindings, Bose was also well known for his films and activism around the Bhopal disaster and the advocacy for victims. Bose was part of a collective of activists, scientists, journalists and artists, who tried to strengthen the rationalist spirit of the Indian constitution.

He was staunch advocate of communities who were oppressed by jingoistic nationalism and militarisation. His knowledge of South Asia made him a recognised author with many academics and young film-makers.

His important works include: From Behind the Barricade (Punjab) (1993), Bhopal: Beyond Genocide (1986), An Indian Story on Bhagalpur bindings(1981) and The Expendable People (Chhattisgarh) (2016).