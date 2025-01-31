EC refutes AAP claim on raid at Mann residence

NEW DELHI: In yet another confrontation between the AAP and the Election Commission, ruling party leaders, including Atishi, on Thursday claimed that poll panel officials and the Delhi Police raided Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Kapurthala House.

However, the New Delhi District Election Office clarified that actions were taken in response to cVIGIL Complaint ID 1282744 regarding alleged cash distribution at Kapurthala House, which falls under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

The AAP leaders called the raid the BJP’s “yet another politically motivated move”. They slammed the party for misusing agencies to target opposition leaders while ignoring blatant violations of the Model Code of Conduct by BJP leaders.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal questioned the “selective targeting” of opposition leaders, highlighting that BJP leaders were distributing cash, blankets, sarees, shoes, jackets, shawls, and even gold chains ahead of the elections. “The Chief Minister of Punjab resides in Delhi at Kapurthala House, which is his official residence. It seems that a raid is being conducted on the Chief Minister of Punjab,” Kejriwal told reporters at a press meet.

Mann reacted to the development on ‘X’ and wrote, “Today, a team from the Election Commission, along with the Delhi Police, arrived at my residence, Kapurthala House, in Delhi to conduct a raid. In Delhi, BJP members are openly distributing money, yet neither the Delhi Police nor the Election Commission seems to notice anything. No action is being taken against this.”

He alleged that the Delhi Police and the EC were working under the BJP’s influence to malign the image of Punjab and its people.