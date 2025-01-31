Ram Dongre’s art and ambition
A resident of Kalapipal near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, artist Ram Dongre has been painting since childhood. His father, Babulal Dongre, a commercial artist, influenced his early interest in art. Growing up surrounded by his father’s work, Dongre developed an innate connection to traditional forms, which continues to influence his art today.
After completing his Master of Fine Arts (MFA) from Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya in Chhattisgarh, Dongre refined his artistic approach. While his work remains rooted in traditional imagery, he has adapted it to modern expressions, reshaping classical influences into unique, personal narratives. “Even though my work incorporates contemporary themes, the essence of my early influences remains,” he says. “The shapes and forms in my paintings reflect the stylistic imprints of ancient idols, but I reinterpreted them to convey my emotions and perspectives.”
The rural landscape and its people are key inspirations in Dongre’s work. He finds divinity in the everyday lives of farmers and laborers. “As I watched farmers working in the fields, I thought, ‘This is God,’” Dongre explains. “Many assumed I was painting mythology, but in reality, I saw divinity in their existence.”
Dongre primarily works with oil paints, a medium he deeply respects for its durability and ability to capture depth and detail. “Oil painting itself is an art,” he asserts. “It allows me to express my ideas in a way that no other medium does.” As he transitioned to fresco painting and terracotta sculpting, Dongre began exploring themes of loss and transformation in Indian culture. In works like his oil on canvas piece ‘Shesh Avshesh,’ he examines cultural elements that have faded over time, evoking nostalgia and sparking speculation about what once was.
Dongre recently participated in the London Art Fair, a milestone in his career. His distinct style and thematic depth garnered international attention. As Art Incept gallerist Gayatri Singh notes: “His paintings, which explore changing cultural narratives, resonated with collectors and curators worldwide.”
Building on his success, Dongre will showcase his work at the India Art Fair in February. Reflecting on his art fair experiences, he says, “Artists aren’t defined by a single piece, but by the impact of their work, and I hope the same for my art.”