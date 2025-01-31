Ram Dongre’s art and ambition

A resident of Kalapipal near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, artist Ram Dongre has been painting since childhood. His father, Babulal Dongre, a commercial artist, influenced his early interest in art. Growing up surrounded by his father’s work, Dongre developed an innate connection to traditional forms, which continues to influence his art today.

After completing his Master of Fine Arts (MFA) from Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya in Chhattisgarh, Dongre refined his artistic approach. While his work remains rooted in traditional imagery, he has adapted it to modern expressions, reshaping classical influences into unique, personal narratives. “Even though my work incorporates contemporary themes, the essence of my early influences remains,” he says. “The shapes and forms in my paintings reflect the stylistic imprints of ancient idols, but I reinterpreted them to convey my emotions and perspectives.”

The rural landscape and its people are key inspirations in Dongre’s work. He finds divinity in the everyday lives of farmers and laborers. “As I watched farmers working in the fields, I thought, ‘This is God,’” Dongre explains. “Many assumed I was painting mythology, but in reality, I saw divinity in their existence.”