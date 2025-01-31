Sensual soundscapes

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya who has grown up in Delhi, is quickly establishing herself as a multifaceted talent, making waves in both the music and acting worlds. The indie artiste known for her Grammy-nominated album Shuruaat, has dropped her latest track, ‘Tu Aa Zara’, a vibrant dance-pop banger created in collaboration with Somanshu Agarwal. A blend of dancehall and Afro-inspired rhythms, the track seamlessly fuses Hindi and Bengali lyrics, making it a unique addition to Sanjeeta’s musical repertoire.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sanjeeta shares, “Somanshu and I initially connected four years ago for a different song, but it was only recently that we reunited in the studio to work on ‘Tu Aa Zara’. Since we both share Bengali roots, we thought it would be fun to incorporate Bengali into the song’s hook.”

The song explores the concept of modern situationships, where two people explore a connection without the expectation of long-term commitment. “It’s a very real and relatable theme for today’s generation,” says the singer. “We’ve all been there, and it was exciting to bring that experience into a song.”

The music video complements the track’s playful and sensual vibe, drawing inspiration from the works of Zayn Malik and Tyla. “We aimed for a lively party scene with a bit of sensuality, showcasing the fun of girlhood and the bond between friends,” says Sanjeeta. The video is choreographed by Amisha Jayaram.