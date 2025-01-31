Spectres of Savarkar

For some, the new spotlight on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who wrote one of the foundational texts of Hindutva politics, is an ideology’s ‘revenge’ on being a historical footnote for long. For liberal India, his name will forever be associated with the conspiracy to kill Gandhi.

Many of his revisionist biographers have, of late, claimed to have discovered his many unknown parts. Some have said he had an interest in Hindu-Muslim unity in his youth; some have focused on his caste reformism, and some on his poetry.

Veteran journalist Arun Shourie, who was a minister in the third BJP-led NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has in his latest book, The New Icon: Savarkar and the Facts (Penguin), based on Savarkar’s speeches, essays and statements, sought to steer the reader’s attention towards the man, the myths, and a ‘Project Savarkar’, which he says, is an attempt to erase Gandhi.

Excerpts from a conversation:

Why is your book’s title The New Icon when Savarkar is the ‘grand old man’ of Hindutva?

Savarkar is the person who is being resurrected now as part of a project to erase Gandhiji. Otherwise, he was a forgotten figure.

Many books on Savarkar are being written. What got you interested, and why do you think it is important now?

Yes, and I’ve scanned through them. I felt they just regurgitated many of the myths he propagated about himself, about Hindus, about history, about religion….