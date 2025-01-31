UGC-NET paper leak: CBI files closure report

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a closure report in the UGC-NET 2024 paper leak case, concluding that there was no evidence to support allegations of a leak. The closure report, submitted before a special court, follows a probe into claims that the question paper had surfaced on the darknet and was being sold via Telegram.

The court will now review the findings and decide whether to accept the report or direct further investigation. The agency has also submitted its conclusions to the Union Ministry of Education.

The CBI’s probe revealed that the so-called “leaked” question paper was, in fact, a digitally altered screenshot circulated by a student attempting to profit from the situation.

Officials said on the day of the exam, a manipulated image of the question paper was shared on Telegram, creating the false impression that it had been leaked before the test.

Forensic experts confirmed that the screenshot was doctored, with its date and time stamp deliberately altered to mislead candidates and authorities. The persons behind the fabrication, a school student, allegedly used a mobile application to edit the image.

Over 11 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, which serves as a gateway for junior research fellowships, assistant professorships, and PhD admissions in Indian universities.