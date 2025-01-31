Will take strict action against AAP-da’s corruption, says PM Modi in his rally in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: As campaigning for the Delhi assembly election enters its final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in the Dwarka area on Friday, where he launched a scathing attack on the AAP government for ‘failing’ to govern the national capital.
Calling the AAP government ‘AAP-da’, the PM said they only engage in fights and arguments. He stated that Delhi needs a government capable of maintaining balance.
In his address, the Prime Minister assured that the BJP would leave no stone unturned to ensure all-round development in the city.
Modi said, “I assure you that as soon as we form the government in Delhi, we will take strict action against AAP-da’s corruption. Those who have looted Delhi will be held accountable and made to return what they took. In the very first session of the assembly, the CAG report will be presented. This report will reveal AAP-da’s scams, which is why they are trying to hide it.”
He continued, “Over the past four years, AAP-da has not increased the budget for infrastructure. This year, they are again not releasing funds for it. They don’t want to use public money to benefit the people. Instead, they are spending a lot on advertisements. Seeing the growing anger of Delhi's people towards AAP-da, the party has started openly lying. AAP-da’s dislike for Haryana is clear, and their actions reflect this. They have blamed Haryana’s farmers whenever Delhi faces pollution problems. Now, they are accusing Haryana of polluting the Yamuna River.”
Criticising the AAP and its government in the national capital, Modi said that the AAP is serving its political interests in other states with money looted from Delhi. He claimed that the people of the city have decided to drive away the AAP-da government. The BJP will form the government in Delhi this time with a thumping majority.
“Whenever I come to Dwarka, it is natural to remember Dwarka, the city of Lord Shri Krishna. A glimpse of how much the BJP wants to modernise Delhi can be seen here in Dwarka. The central government constructed Yasobhoomi here. This has provided employment to thousands of youth. People's business has increased,” he said.
Modi also said that the entire area would be a smart city in the coming year. The BJP-led central government is building Bharat Vandana Park here, which will also serve as a model for the entire country. The capital of a developed India should look like this, and similar development should take place throughout Delhi.