Will take strict action against AAP-da’s corruption, says PM Modi in his rally in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: As campaigning for the Delhi assembly election enters its final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in the Dwarka area on Friday, where he launched a scathing attack on the AAP government for ‘failing’ to govern the national capital.

Calling the AAP government ‘AAP-da’, the PM said they only engage in fights and arguments. He stated that Delhi needs a government capable of maintaining balance.

In his address, the Prime Minister assured that the BJP would leave no stone unturned to ensure all-round development in the city.

Modi said, “I assure you that as soon as we form the government in Delhi, we will take strict action against AAP-da’s corruption. Those who have looted Delhi will be held accountable and made to return what they took. In the very first session of the assembly, the CAG report will be presented. This report will reveal AAP-da’s scams, which is why they are trying to hide it.”

He continued, “Over the past four years, AAP-da has not increased the budget for infrastructure. This year, they are again not releasing funds for it. They don’t want to use public money to benefit the people. Instead, they are spending a lot on advertisements. Seeing the growing anger of Delhi's people towards AAP-da, the party has started openly lying. AAP-da’s dislike for Haryana is clear, and their actions reflect this. They have blamed Haryana’s farmers whenever Delhi faces pollution problems. Now, they are accusing Haryana of polluting the Yamuna River.”