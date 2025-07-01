150 interns to help Delhi government in policy work

NEW DELHI: In a landmark step toward participatory governance and youth empowerment, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the Viksit Delhi CM’s Internship Programme. Describing it as a visionary initiative, she said it aims to involve young citizens of Delhi directly in governance, policymaking, and service delivery.

Calling it more than a learning opportunity, the CM said the internship is a “covenant between Delhi and its youth,” urging them not to remain bystanders but to step up as active co-creators of Delhi’s future.

A total of 150 interns will be selected through a fair and transparent process to serve for 89 days. Each intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. During the internship, participants will work closely with government officials, policymakers, and community stakeholders, contributing to real-time projects that directly impact the lives of citizens.

Gupta said the programme is designed to give young individuals grassroots-level exposure to governance across areas such as urban mobility, healthcare systems, waste management, and digital innovation. Explaining the selection process, she said interested candidates will begin by submitting an online application that includes four short-answer questions to assess their understanding and intent. Based on the quality of responses, 300 applicants will be shortlisted for the next stage.

“These shortlisted candidates will then participate in a one-day intensive boot camp. This session will include learning modules and evaluation interactions with public leaders and domain experts, culminating in an essay-writing round. The final selection of 150 interns will be made on the basis of their essay performance and engagement during the boot camp,” she added.