AAP alleges BJP-private school nexus to duck parents’ protests over fee hike

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of colluding with private school owners, alleging that arbitrary fee hikes in private schools are being carried out with the tacit support of the administration.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said that middle-class families are being forced to protest against unjustified mid-year fee hikes, only to face police barricades and a non-responsive government.

“The nexus between private school owners and the BJP government is out in the open. Parents are distressed and pleading for help, but Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is refusing to even meet them,” he said.

AAP leaders claimed that when party representatives and concerned parents attempted to meet the Chief Minister on Monday, they were stopped at the gate, further underlining the government’s indifference.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, also criticised the government in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Private schools are increasing fees mid-academic year. It’s evident the BJP government has given them a green signal. Otherwise, why is no action being taken?”

AAP alleged that parents have shared emails from schools informing them about the fee hikes and claiming that all relevant authorities have already been notified.

“This shows that the education department is aware, yet remains inactive,” Atishi said.

She further added that the BJP had earlier promised to curb such practices through an ordinance. “The so-called ‘four-engine government’ claimed they wouldn’t allow arbitrary fee hikes, but the ordinance remains hidden from public view. This proves the collusion between the BJP government and private school managements,” the LoP said.