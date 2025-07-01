Chief Minister Rekha Gupta bats for ‘Kerala Story’, says can help save daughters

NEW DELHI: At the launch of The Untold Kerala Story in Delhi on Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged parents to take the issues raised in the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ seriously, saying, “Rather than regretting later, parents should watch this movie and openly discuss the issue if they want to save their daughters.”

The book, co-authored by filmmaker Sudipto Sen and Ambika JK, expands on the film’s themes, alleging systematic indoctrination and trafficking of women from Kerala into terrorist networks. Gupta said the film disturbed her deeply and led her to organise mass screenings for young girls.

She also stressed the need to educate children about religion and culture, accusing Left and Congress-backed groups of hiding the influence of radical ideologies in the state.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, also present at the event, framed the issue in the context of Indian civilisation. Referring to the mythological origins of Kerala through Parashuram, he said ancient legends may hold geological truth.

“If we calculate using geological and oceanographic data when the land emerged, it will prove that either our civilisation is that old, or we were aware of such scientific explanations,” he said.

Trivedi criticised the prevailing idea of secularism in India and described the Ashoka Chakra on the national flag as a religiously rooted symbol. Warning of a broader ideological assault, he said India was facing the combined impact of “Macaulin thought, Marxist thought, Market thought,” and a fourth unnamed “M.”

The event also featured senior advocate Monika Arora and filmmaker Vipul Shah, who supported the book’s efforts to highlight what they called suppressed truths. Arora said the book presents a “courageous attempt” to expose radicalisation, while Shah called it an important step toward national awareness.