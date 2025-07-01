JNU student Najeeb Ahmed case closure: Probe agencies' 'negligence' led to this day, says his mother

NEW DELHI: Fatima Nafis, the mother of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed who went missing in 2016, accused CBI and Delhi Police on Tuesday of "negligence" in her son's case and said that even if she has to knock on the Supreme Court's doors for justice, she will do it.

In a Facebook post, she said she will fight till her last breath.

A Delhi court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to close Ahmed's case, saying that the agency "exhausted all options".

Ahmed, a first-year student, went missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on October 15, 2016, after a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the previous night.

The case was initially probed by Delhi Police and later transferred to the CBI.

Nafis said her fight is not just for her son, but for every mother who is seeking justice for her child.

"And if I have to go to the Supreme Court of this country, I will go there too," she said.

"It's been (almost) nine years since my Najeeb went missing. But the negligence shown by Delhi Police and CBI from the very first day has led to this moment -- the court accepted the CBI's closure report," Nafis said in her post.