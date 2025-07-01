Private hospitals seek 1 per cent interest on delayed Ayushman scheme reimbursements

NEW DELHI: Over two months after its formal launch, the Ayushman Bharat scheme is struggling to gain traction among the city’s private hospitals. Major healthcare institutions such as Fortis, Gangaram, Max, Apollo, and BLK continue to stay away from the scheme, citing unresolved legacy issues, including low reimbursement rates and persistent delays in payments.

Since its rollout on April 10, only 26 new healthcare facilities have joined the scheme. Officials have confirmed that, of the total 93 empanelled hospitals, 67 were already conducting procedures prior to the formal launch. With more than 1,200 private hospitals operating in the capital, the numbers reflect a lack of enthusiasm that healthcare experts attribute to both structural and financial shortcomings.

In a letter to the Delhi government, the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) has demanded amendments to the scheme’s terms. The body, representing a large section of private hospitals, has urged the government to include a clause for 1 percent interest on bills that remain unpaid beyond 30 days. According to them, the demand is aimed at ensuring accountability among officials responsible for processing reimbursements.

“If the government assures payments within a month, mid-size hospitals can consider joining. But for larger hospitals, the current rates are simply not viable. If payments are delayed, a 1 percent interest must be added to compel timely disbursement and maintain pressure on officials,” said Dr Girdhar J Gyani, Director General of AHPI.

Doctors also pointed out that the scheme’s reimbursement rates are just 30 to 40 per cent of prevailing market costs and are even lower than the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, which have not been revised since 2014. Many hospitals have also flagged pending dues under the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) scheme introduced by the previous AAP government.

“My payment of `60 lakh is still stuck under DAK,” said Dr Narin Sehgal, owner of Sehgal Neo Hospital. He said the compensation offered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme barely covers operating costs.

“The government must act promptly to release outstanding dues if it expects the participation of private hospitals. Past experiences in other states show how delayed payments have hampered implementation, and Delhi seems no different,” added Sehgal, who also serves as Secretary of the AHPI’s Delhi Chapter.