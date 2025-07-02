168 missing people reunited with families in June: Delhi police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has traced and reunited 168 missing people, including 53 children and 115 adults, with their families last month under their operation ‘Milap’, an official said on Tuesday. Police said that multiple police stations in the southwest district launched a coordinated operation.

From January 1 to June 30, a total of 521 missing people, including 149 minors and 372 adults, were found and brought back to their families, according to the data shared by the police. According to the DCP (southwest) Amit Goel, the Kapashera police station traced five missing children, while Sagarpur police station reunited 10 children and 20 adults.

The Palam Village police station successfully traced four children and 20 adults, while Vasant Kunj South and Kishangarh police stations also contributed with multiple reunions. Other police stations, including Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, and Delhi Cantt, were also involved in the drive.