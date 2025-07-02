Artificial rain project postponed till August-end: Environment Minister Sirsa

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s pilot cloud seeding project to curb air pollution was deferred to the end of August due to persistent monsoon rains.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the revised schedule at a press conference on Tuesday, citing weather conditions that are currently unfavourable for the operation. Initially slated to take place between July 4 and July 11, the pilot project was delayed after consultations with meteorological experts who advised that the current monsoon spell could hamper the effectiveness of artificial rainfall.

“The ongoing rains are not ideal for seeding and may not yield meaningful results,” Sirsa said. The project is now expected to be carried out between August 30 and September 10, a period when the monsoon is predicted to recede, providing better cloud formations suitable for the operation.