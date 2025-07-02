CM Rekha Gupta seeks doctors’ support to turn city into medical hub

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday sought the support of doctors in transforming the national capital into a medical hub on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day. Interacting with doctors at the Delhi Secretariat, she acknowledged their invaluable contribution to society.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, “A doctor is not just a professional, but a divine figure. When the thread of life weakens, it is the doctor’s hand that holds it together. Doctors are the backbone of India’s healthcare system.” She described doctors as “representatives of God” and recalled their tireless and fearless service during the Covid-19 crisis.

She emphasised that doctors remain committed to their patients, regardless of the hour or emergency.

Expressing concern over the gap between the glorified health model of previous governments and the ground reality, she said many medical students still live in dilapidated hostels. Highlighting infrastructure challenges, the CM noted that Delhi currently has only 0.42 government hospital beds per 1,000 citizens. However, the government aims to raise this to at least 3 beds per 1,000 within five years.

Gupta shared that, for the first time, 1,500 nurses have been given permanent appointments—pending for the past 15 years. Additionally, 24 hospital campuses shut for over two decades are now being revived.

Every hospital will now have a dedicated superintendent for better accountability. Modern machines such as CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds are being fast-tracked.

She added that Jan Aushadhi Kendras are being opened in all government hospitals, with 17 already functional. Basic amenities like clean toilets, waiting areas, and drinking water are also being upgraded.