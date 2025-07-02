Delhi government asks labour department to let women do night shifts

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday instructed the labour department to take immediate steps to allow women to work in night shifts, but only with their consent. It also directed the labour department to ensure all safeguards in this regard by amending the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act and issuing suitable notifications under the Factories Act.

Lt-Governor VK Saxena, along with CM Rekha Gupta, chaired a meeting to review the status and progress of various aspects related to the flagship schemes, ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Maximum Governance - Minimum Government’, enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other key decisions included amendment of Delhi Shops and Establishment Act to increase the threshold of minimum number of employees from one to 10 for applicability of the act and to allow establishments to work 24X7. Nod was also given to increase the threshold of workers from 100 to 200, in the Industrial Dispute Act, for seeking permission for closure.