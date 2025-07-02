Delhi government asks labour department to let women do night shifts

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday instructed the labour department to take immediate steps to allow women to work in night shifts, but only with their consent. It also directed the labour department to ensure all safeguards in this regard by amending the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act and issuing suitable notifications under the Factories Act.
Lt-Governor VK Saxena, along with CM Rekha Gupta, chaired a meeting to review the status and progress of various aspects related to the flagship schemes, ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Maximum Governance - Minimum Government’, enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Other key decisions included amendment of Delhi Shops and Establishment Act to increase the threshold of minimum number of employees from one to 10 for applicability of the act and to allow establishments to work 24X7. Nod was also given to increase the threshold of workers from 100 to 200, in the Industrial Dispute Act, for seeking permission for closure.
The fire department was asked to empanel agencies for Third Party Audit. Large commercial and industrial establishments are allowed to get NOC on the audit certificate of empaneled agencies. Small establishments may be given an option for Third Party Audit.
The meeting was also of the view that lease administration for the industrial areas, also requires a fresh look in terms of ensuring better civic infrastructure and services in them. It was also stressed that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee should reduce the time to give consent to operate to 20 days, after which it should be a deemed approval.
“DPCC should allow self-certification for MSME in both green and white industries,” an official said. Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa attended the meet.