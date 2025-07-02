From pale to black: Colour says it all

NEW DELHI: On a serene morning at the banks of the Yamuna near Jagatpur, people can be seen enjoying time with their families. The air is filled with laughter and the gentle murmur of flowing water.

Several visit the area to perform rituals, while others stroll along the banks to soak in the calm. Children with bare feet wade into the shallow water, holding their parents’ hands and splashing water at each other.

However, the condition of the river further downstream near Kashmere Gate is far from pleasant. The water begins to stink and turns darker — almost black. Here, the Yamuna bears the burden of neglect and growing pollution. People can be seen throwing polythene bags filled with various items into the river from bridges and railway tracks.

Manoj Singh, a resident of nearby Yamuna Ghat, said they try their best to maintain cleanliness. “We try to keep the river clean. However, the main responsibility lies with the government. We depend on this river for many things. The government must act — not tomorrow, but today,” Singh said.

A local boatman echoed similar concerns, saying their livelihoods have been impacted by the polluted water. “I have worked as a boat rider here for the last eight years. Earlier, the water was somewhat clean, but now it has turned black and smells awful. Yamuna is not just a river for us — it’s our livelihood and identity. The boating business has declined due to the river’s condition. Earlier, people used to come here to ride boats, pray and enjoy the banks. Boatmen are struggling. We do not seek luxury; we only want a clean river,” he said.