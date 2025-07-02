Post-G20 shine wears off in city as murals fade & fountains dry

NEW DELHI: Nearly two years after the capital underwent extensive beautification for the G20 Summit, many public installations, including fountains and murals, now lie neglected across Central Delhi. Despite significant funds spent on these projects, areas such as Connaught Place, Janpath, India Gate and Mayur Vihar show signs of poor maintenance.

“Nothing is working,” says Ashok Joshi, a medical worker from Chhatarpur, pointing to a dry fountain that once showcased a colourful light display. “Only pigeons sit there now.”

Where vibrant fountains once illuminated the streets, stagnant water now fills broken basins. “The lighting stopped after the G20 ended,” adds retired medical worker Balchand Yadav. “The water shuts down for months.”

Although NDMC officials claim periodic upkeep, the ground reality tells a different story. “Repainting happens sometimes, but there are gaps,” says a local vendor. Several G20 murals lining the inner and outer circles have chipped, with bricks jutting out and plaster peeling off.

The deterioration appears to be due to poor maintenance and exposure to weather.