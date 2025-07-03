Assembly Speaker forms standing committees in House to speed up reforms

NEW DELHI: Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has constituted House Standing Committees related to various departments of the government, including health, education, transport, and finance.

BJP MLAs will head all these committees, while AAP legislators have also been included as members.

The standing committees are responsible for a range of functions, such as examining and recommending reforms aligned with policies approved by the House, reviewing the Demands for Grants of the respective departments (without proposing cut motions), and scrutinising Bills referred to them by the House or the Speaker.

Additionally, the committees are tasked with reviewing annual reports and policy documents of the departments concerned, and undertaking inquiries into matters of public importance.

The Standing Committee on Finance and Transport will be headed by BJP MLA from Model Town, Ashok Goel.

BJP MLA from Bijwasan, Kailash Gahlot, will chair the committee on administrative matters, including vigilance, general administration, law, and IT departments. The committee will include AAP legislator and former chief minister Atishi as one of its nine members. The Standing Committee on Education, headed by BJP MLA Umang Bajaj, will comprise nine members—five from BJP and three from AAP. BJP MLA from Najafgarh, Neeam Pahalwan, will chair the Standing Committee on Welfare, which covers social welfare, labour, food and supplies, employment, and home departments.

The Standing Committee on Health will be headed by BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely.

The Standing Committee on Development, covering rural and urban development, agriculture, revenue, and land and building departments, will be headed by BJP MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan.