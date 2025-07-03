Delhi government suspends fuel ban on overage vehicles; cites tech hurdles, public backlash

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has formally urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to defer the enforcement of a recent directive banning fuel supply to end-of-life (EOL) vehicles, citing serious technological challenges and growing public discontent.

The request was communicated through a letter sent by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who reiterated the government’s support for air pollution mitigation but called the fuel ban “premature and potentially counterproductive.”

The ban, mandated under CAQM’s Direction No. 89 dated April 23, came into effect on July 1 and prohibits petrol stations from refuelling vehicles that are 10 years or older for diesel and 15 years or older for petrol, as per existing court orders.

Sirsa, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, said the move has sparked anger among residents. “People are unhappy. The government is with them,” he said, placing the blame for “rigid norms” on the previous AAP regime.

According to Sirsa’s letter, the enforcement via Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems has exposed “crucial operational and infrastructural shortcomings.”