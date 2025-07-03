Delhi HC seeks DJB report on contaminated water in East Delhi, says concerned

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over reports of black-coloured water flowing from taps in parts of East Delhi, the HC on Wednesday directed the Delhi Jal Board to urgently investigate and resolve the issue.

The court ordered a thorough inspection of the affected areas and sought a report on the condition of potable water by July 5.

The Morning Standard had reported on May 28 that residents in several East Delhi localities had repeatedly complained of dark, foul-smelling tap water.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made the observations while hearing a public interest litigation highlighting the supply of highly contaminated water in the Vishwas Nagar constituency. The PIL, filed by advocate Dhruv Gupta, alleged mixing of potable water with sewage in areas such as Yojana Vihar, Anand Vihar, Jagriti Enclave, and neighbouring colonies. “Look at the colour of the water they are getting,” the bench said, calling for immediate inspection by DJB officials. It also directed that any defects found during the inspection be rectified without delay.