Delhi HC seeks DJB report on contaminated water in East Delhi, says concerned

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over reports of black-coloured water flowing from taps in parts of East Delhi, the HC on Wednesday directed the Delhi Jal Board to urgently investigate and resolve the issue.
The court ordered a thorough inspection of the affected areas and sought a report on the condition of potable water by July 5.
The Morning Standard had reported on May 28 that residents in several East Delhi localities had repeatedly complained of dark, foul-smelling tap water.
A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made the observations while hearing a public interest litigation highlighting the supply of highly contaminated water in the Vishwas Nagar constituency. The PIL, filed by advocate Dhruv Gupta, alleged mixing of potable water with sewage in areas such as Yojana Vihar, Anand Vihar, Jagriti Enclave, and neighbouring colonies. “Look at the colour of the water they are getting,” the bench said, calling for immediate inspection by DJB officials. It also directed that any defects found during the inspection be rectified without delay.
The plea claimed that residents had been receiving visibly contaminated water since June 12 and that several complaints to authorities had gone unaddressed. The petitioner argued that the situation violates the fundamental right to safe drinking water and poses a serious health risk, especially to children and the elderly.
The court instructed the DJB’s counsel to obtain directions from the concerned authorities and update the court on the measures being taken when the matter is heard on Friday. It also emphasised the need to prevent future lapses that could lead to such contamination. The PIL further urged the court to ensure uninterrupted, sewage-free water supply and safeguards against pipeline contamination.