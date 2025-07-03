Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa refutes reports claiming he was fired at

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said that reports claiming that he was fired at were “completely false”.
According to a social media post, Sirsa was fired at while he was on a round in west Delhi’s Khyala and Vishnu Garden areas. “There is a rumour going around about a firing targeting me. It’s completely false,” Sirsa said in a post on X.
Police said Sirsa was taking rounds in the Khyala area in the forenoon hours when a piece of metal, which looked like an empty cartridge from a distance, was found in a street.
“After closer examination, it appears to be a part of a sewing machine. However, it is being further examined. Police have scanned the area and any kind of incident has been ruled out,” said a senior police officer.