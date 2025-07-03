Man arrested in Delhi for AI-based obscene posts

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to morph a college student’s photos into explicit images and uploading them via fake social media accounts created in her name, police said on Wednesday.

“A complaint was lodged on June 16 by a woman who reported that the accused created new fake social media profiles daily using her images, accompanied by defamatory and derogatory captions,” said DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel.

“The accused impersonated the victim by using her publicly available profile photo, which he also made explicit using AI. He then sent ‘follow’ requests to the complainant and her social media followers through these fake accounts, aiming to defame and humiliate her within her social circle,” the DCP said, adding, “During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. The investigation is underway and we are exploring whether he targeted more people.”