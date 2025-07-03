Medieval-era Sheesh Mahal unveiled in Shalimar Bagh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta, unveiled the restored medieval-era Sheesh Mahal and other heritage structures in Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday.

The restoration of Shalimar Bagh was undertaken on the initiative and under the direct supervision of the L-G Saxena, who first took serious note of the dilapidated and crumbling heritage structures—buried under silt and overgrown vegetation due to decades of neglect—during his visit to the site in January last year.

The responsibility of restoring this heritage site was entrusted to the DDA under the technical supervision of the ASI.

The restoration work aligns with the vision of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, under which the DDA, along with ASI, has undertaken numerous restoration and preservation efforts highlighting Delhi’s rich heritage. The restoration of Shalimar Bagh follows the successful conservation of sites such as Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Anangpal Tomar Van in South Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Shekhawat said the Ministry of Tourism and Culture was proactively working to protect and promote the rich heritage of the country, particularly Delhi, under the leadership of the PM Modi. He lauded the DDA’s conservation efforts and assured full support of the Centre in protecting these heritage jewels.

L-G Saxena commended the DDA and ASI for their meticulous restoration and urged Delhiites to become stakeholders in preserving these priceless sites to ensure they remain clean, green, and encroachment-free. CM Gupta thanked the L-G for his dedicated efforts in reviving Delhi’s neglected heritage and appreciated his constant guidance on developmental works in the city.

Built in 1653, Shalimar Bagh has witnessed many historic events from the Mughal to British era. As part of the restoration, ASI revived the Sheesh Mahal’s heritage elements, while DDA developed a Mughal-style Char Bagh landscape to complement the monument.