Scored zero or even negative? You can still make it to PG courses in Delhi University

Dr Vikas Gupta, Registrar Delhi University, claimed that the data pertains to the SC/ST category alone. He said, “The data where the cut-offs have gone in negatives is for the SC/ST category. “We are just trying to fill the seats, considering the fact that the students are meeting the criteria. It didn’t happen in the past two CUET exams, but this time, it did. There is no reason. The SC/ST students must have gone somewhere else, and CUET is just a screening,” Gupta said.

However, the data collected from the Delhi University’s official website indicates that there are a lot of courses where the cut-off went into negative numbers for the unreserved category too.

The MA Persian department admitted students in the unreserved category with a cut-off -19 marks in round 1, then the MA Buddhist Studies department also set its un reserved cut-off at -10.

General secretary of Democratic Teachers Front Abha Dev Habib said, “The admission standards undermine the credibility of the institution.”