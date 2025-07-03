‘Standing on shifting sand’: Afghan refugees in city face business barriers

NEW DELHI: Once a vibrant hub for Afghan refugees rebuilding their lives, the bustling lanes of Lajpat Nagar and Malviya Nagar in the national capital now echo with silence. Familiar Dari and Pashto conversations have almost nearly faded as many Afghan families have left, and those remaining grapple with limited opportunities for livelihood and a sense of security.

Mohammad Shakeel, who fled Afghanistan decades ago, recalls a time of cautious optimism. “All my employees were Afghan. We were friends first, partners later. I ran a supermarket, did currency exchange, and even made handicrafts. We survived together,” he says.

For many of the refugees, business partnerships often emerged from necessity and solidarity rather than profit. However, legal and bureaucratic hurdles persist.

“You can run a shop and earn your bread, but you can’t buy property with a refugee card. Everything, from property to utilities, must be in an Indian name,” Shakeel says. While some Afghan families have homes, the title deeds are in Indian names, leaving them without permanent security.

Shakeel’s reflection underscores the broader challenges: “We live here, but our footing remains temporary.” Despite this, there has been a recent uptick in emergency medical visas for Afghans, offering some hope. “A few patients have arrived for treatment. At least there’s some humanitarian window open again,” he notes, though he has no intention of returning to Kabul. “My restaurant is still there, but my life is here.”

In a conversation with Ashraf, a 17-year-old working at an Afghan restaurant, the uncertainty is palpable. “Maybe I’ll study in the U.S. My uncle said he’ll help. But most of my friends are gone—deportations, raids… they vanished overnight,” he says.

Small businesses like bakeries, dry fruit shops and tea stalls are common among refugees, but formal business licenses often require Indian citizenship. Refugees operate informally or partner with Indian counterparts to bypass legal restrictions. While the UNHCR offers temporary protection via refugee cards, these do not grant a pathway to permanent residency.