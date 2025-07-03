Three arrested from Jamtara for duping man of over Rs 10 lakh

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested from Jamtara in Jharkhand, for duping a Delhi-based man of over Rs 10 lakh by posing as credit card officials.

The victim, KC Barthwal (49), a resident of Palam, reported the fraud on April 5 after receiving a call from someone claiming to be from a government bank’s credit card department in Mumbai.

The caller misled Barthwal into clicking a fake link, which he believed would block his card. In doing so, Barthwal unknowingly provided sensitive card information, including his credit card number, CVV, and expiration date.

Following the initial fraud, Barthwal received another call where further details, including his internet banking credentials, were extracted. Within days, his card was used for unauthorized transactions totalling over Rs 10.80 lakh.

Police traced the suspects, Mujaffar Jilani, Aftab Ansari and Mohammad Iqbal Raza, to Jamtara. To avoid detection, officers conducted surveillance while disguised in local tribal attire. After two days of monitoring, the three accused were arrested, said officials.