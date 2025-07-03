Wear your jeans, but...

NEW DELHI: In the heart of India’s capital, hundreds of illegal jeans dyeing units are quietly damaging capital’s water resources and environment. These dyeing units are reportedly consuming nearly 100 million litres of water each day and dumping chemical-laden waste directly into the capital’s drainage system, which ultimately merges with the Yamuna River.

This environmental disaster continues unchecked, even as residents suffer chronic water shortages during the sweltering summer months. Every summer, long queues form across Delhi as people wait for water tankers to meet their basic needs. Meanwhile, thousands of litres of clean groundwater are used daily by jeans and textile dyeing units operating in violation of environmental laws. Experts say the textile industry—including dyeing, bleaching, and printing—is classified as a “red-category” industry due to its high pollution levels.

Legally, such units must obtain approvals under the Water Act of 1974, the Air Act of 1981, and the Hazardous Waste Rules, but many simply ignore the rules. Despite these requirements, hundreds of units operate illegally, openly violating norms. What’s worse, many function from within residential neighbourhoods.

A recent on-ground visit revealed shocking scenes in parts of Delhi. In Seelampur and Sonia Vihar Pushta-1, for example, drains overflowed with blue-tinted water from dyeing factories. The foul-smelling wastewater spilled onto streets, making life miserable for residents.