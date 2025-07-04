Delhi CM urges people to plant trees in mothers’ honour, launches ‘Van Mahotsav’

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called upon people on Thursday to plant saplings in tribute to their mothers under the government’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ initiative.

The CM kicked off the Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 from PBG Ground in Delhi Ridge area where she planted a sapling in memory of her mother, urging residents to plant as many trees as possible in and around their homes, neighborhoods, schools, offices, and community spaces.

On this occasion, the CM said a new era is emerging in Delhi’s green heritage through this year’s ‘Van Mahotsav’. She alleged that past governments neither participated in, nor paid attention to meaningful initiatives like “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0” campaign.

Tree plantation efforts were long neglected. However, she expressed satisfaction at the 2025 Van Mahotsav, organised by the Delhi government, being designed with active public participation at its core.

The CM further said trees are not merely tools for cleaning the environment but are living guardians to provide clean air to future generations.

“With this in mind, the government has set an ambitious target of planting more than 7 million saplings this year,” the CM said, urging Delhiites to join the movement and treat tree plantation as collective social responsibility.

“If an individual plants at least one tree annually, and commits to its care, Delhi can once again move towards becoming a greener and cleaner city in near future,” she added.