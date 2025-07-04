Diseased depths: A river named Yamuna

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna — plunging from the icy heights of the Yamunotri glacier in Uttarakhand at an altitude of 6,387 metres — brings life to the plains underneath. For much of its 1,376-km course through Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, the river flows relatively unscathed by impurity. But when it enters Delhi, it starts to decay, fast and fatally.

A 22-km-stretch of the Yamuna passes through Delhi. This mere 2% of the vast river system has the unique dishonour of contributing nearly 80% of the total pollution in the river. It’s here that the water turns from sacred to sick. The river, worshipped and revered, turns a sludge of sewage, chemicals and suspended waste — a dead drain dragging itself across the city.

The reasons are as clear as these waters once were. According to government data, the national capital generates around 3,000 to 3,300 million litres of sewage daily at the mercy of the 37 sewage treatment plants across the city. Most of them outdated, or underperforming, these facilities can treat up to 2,800 MLD (million litres per day) on best days.

Even then, only around 60% of the city sewage is effectively treated, while the rest is flushed directly into the Yamuna. This untreated sewage alone is enough to turn the river black, breed disease in its murky depths.