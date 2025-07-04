Jangarh Kalam, the next generation

"The Gonds were not mainly known for making art," said Harsh Vardhan Singh, the director of Progressive Art Gallery. It was only after Jangarh Singh Shyam began painting that Gond art found a new identity and style, he added.
The Progressive Art Gallery which is supporting the 'Jangarh Kalam – Continuing in Patangarh’ exhibition is being held at Triveni Kala Sangam under the aegis of The Raza Foundation. It features 30 artworks made by 18 Gond artists.
‘Jangarh Kalam’ is now considered a new school of Indian art named after the popular Adivasi artist, Jangarh Singh Shyam. Born in 1962, in the Patangarh village of Madhya Pradesh, Jangarh, as he came to be known in the art world, started from painting temple walls to becoming a globally recognised artist. His work is characterised by careful dotting, fine line work, and the use of vivid colours to make whimsical beings, deities, flora, and fauna.
The artist was discovered in the 1980s by anthropologist and the then director of Bhopal Bhavan, Jagdish Swaminathan. Swaminathan was amazed by the young painter’s work, and invited him to work at Bharat Bhavan’s newly established Roopankar Tribal and Folk art Museum. Jangarh was offered materials like paper, canvas and painting tools which were previously unfamiliar to him.
While Jangarh passed away in Niigata, Japan in 2001, at just 39, his artistic legacy lives on among his family members and disciples, inspiring artists from the Gond heartland.
The legacy
The purpose of the exhibition featuring works from Patangarh, is to highlight the relevance of Jangarh Kalam in today’s context.
Large tree leaves, birds, animals and tribal men and women are common in this art form. Singh said, “There are fewer human forms in these paintings that show that these communities live closely with nature, which is why plants and animals are seen so much.”
Along with plants and animals, the paintings also depict gods and goddesses. Distinctly coloured patterns, lines and motifs fill in spaces. The objects are also outlined using thick, black brushstrokes–a common characteristic of this style.
The artworks on display have been created by members of Jangarh Singh Shyam’s extended family and those closely linked to him. These include Champi Bai, Chitrakant Shyam, Dhani Shyam, Kishan Uikey, Kunti Shyam, Menka Shyam, Nakul Pusham, Pankaj Urvety, Phoolchand Dhurve, Rahul Shyam, Rajesh Shyam, Ram Kumar Shyam, Sahdev Pusham, Shobha Rani, Sunil Shyam, Sushma Shyam, Tamshiram Paraste, and Vijay Uikey.
One of the artists, Dhani Shyam, stresses the evolution of Gond art throughout the years. “Gond art has seen a major transformation, especially after the emergence of Jangarh Singh Shyam. Earlier, it was mainly seen on walls and floors during festivals, but now artists use paper, canvas, and modern tools,” he remarked.
Unusual works
Vjay Uikey’s painting caught our eye. It shows a large fish in yellow and bright blue, with one of its pink tails turning into a blue-branched tree. Unlike most artworks, this piece doesn’t use outlines extensively. Peepal-like leaves grow from the branches, while a large orange sun shines against a dark green sky. Birds have been painted in ochre, orange and pink.
Pankaj Urvety paints a large tree with a trunk of striped greens. Two squirrels, made with repeated red and brown shapes, sit calmly on it. Two squirrels, hung at the tree trunk, have been made with motifs of red and brown. Tiny, pointed strokes are carefully dotted along the edges of the painting.
In Nakul Pusham’s painting, a Goddess is seen mounted on a crocodile. Red designs cover her dress, and her face and hands are painted with green and brown dots.
Additionally, an installation dedicated to Jangarh displays his etched works, featuring birds, peacocks, a spider, and Lord Ganesha.
In one painting, a peculiar figure stands upright, with raised arms. The figure has a dark, mask-like face, bright orange torso and green limbs, all filled with repetitive motifs of dotted patterns.
A white t-shirt painted by Jangarh Singh Shyam for Singh’s father is also a part of the exhibition.
The exhibition, 'Jangarh Kalam – Continuing in Patangarh’, is on display at Triveni Kala Sangam till July 10.