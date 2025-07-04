NGT pulls up AIIMS Delhi as toxic metals found in UP residents' blood; orders health assessment

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has hauled up AIIMS Delhi to step in after alarming levels of toxic metals, chromium, mercury and more, were found coursing through the veins of residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur.

The Tribunal Bench, comprising of a chairperson, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Judicial Member Sudhir Agarwal and an expert member A. Senthil Vel, also noted that despite health camps exposing this silent poisoning, official medical intervention has remained shockingly negligible.

The NGT bench, in its order dated July 1, criticised state authorities for failing to provide clean drinking and basic necessities of health care. AIIMS has been tasked with assessing the health impact and required treatment.

During the proceedings, the NGT observed that the situation in the affected areas was “pathetic” with toxicants stating that chromium dump is involved in the matter but mercury, fluoride and iron have also been found in the ground water.

The issue pertains to industrial pollution, especially from tanneries in Jajmau and chromium dumps in Rania and Rakhi mandi.

In Fatehpur, for example 39 individuals tested positive for chromium, with 26 of them also showing mercury presence in their blood. The Tribunal took a serious note on this observing one of the patients named Neelam whose chromium levels were recorded at 46.5 µg/L well above the reference range of 0.05-1.4 µg/L.