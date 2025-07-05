A rich palette: The Krishen Khanna century

Renu Khanna spends her time knitting, playing board games and reading. Often she opens her little poetry book, in which she has penned several poems over the years in her neat handwriting and recites them. She is as quiet as her husband, artist Krishen Khanna, is garrulous but he listens while she reads. He’s wearing his hearing aid and can hear her even though she is sitting at a distance from his chaise lounge.

I left them, after a light lunch, engrossed in their individual pursuits—Krishen analysing his sketch and Renu egging her daughter on in the game of Scrabble. On my way out, I see a canvas from my favourite 'Rear View' series, in which he painted dusty and tired labourers at the back of a truck, on their weary way home. Opposite it is a small canvas on the Bandwallas theme. Excerpts from a conversation with Krishen, the social realist.

What are your feelings on your 100th birthday?

Krishen Khanna (KK): I am so happy I am still here surrounded by my work and the people I love. I have lived through difficult moments, that could have been fatal. For instance, when I was almost kidnapped by a man in Lahore, when I was about 6 or 7. Or the time Japanese U Boats followed our ship, when I was returning from England in the 1940s.

How are you celebrating your big day?

KK: The family is holding a party for close friends at the Maurya. The hotel reminds me of my gigantic work there, a mural in the lobby, called ‘The Great Procession of Life’. It’s about Indians going about their daily business. But I didn’t have to use a ladder to paint the dome, as Michelangelo did while painting the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel (chuckles)! The work was put together, piece by piece, at my studio in Garhi and then brought to the hotel and put up. I consider it one of my finest works.

There is an amusing incident associated with it. Once my good friend, the late M.F. Husain and I were chatting under that dome, when a bunch of foreign tourists turned up. They looked at the ceiling and wondered who the artist was. Someone from the hotel pointed me out and they started approaching us. Husain assumed they were approaching him! I was introduced to them as the painter they were enquiring about and there was an awkward moment. But it passed quickly and Husain joined the conversation.