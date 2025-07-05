Delhi government cracks down on cooperatives over alleged misappropriation of public funds

NEW DELHI: The Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) has referred several cooperative societies to the Delhi Government’s Economic Offences Wing for investigation, citing serious concerns of misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds.

A preliminary investigation has found that multiple societies have failed to return fixed deposits (FDs) to their members and have avoided mandatory financial audits for several years, officials said.

In response to these findings, the department has suspended the management committees of three societies, placing them under administrative control.

According to senior officials, the department has been receiving complaints for over two years from members of various thrift and credit cooperative societies registered with the Registrar, highlighting issues such as non-payment of FDs, failure to conduct elections, and allegations of financial mismanagement.

In an official order issued by the department, all thrift and credit cooperative societies operating have been instructed to submit a detailed set of financial and operational information including their financial audits, loan disbursements, and a full account of movable and immovable assets.