Delhi government to launch four-tier mental health programme for children, workers and seniors

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to launch a dedicated mental health programme focused on children, the working class and senior citizens, through a four-tier model offering teleconsultation, counselling, OPD care and a referral system.

In a bid to tackle the rising cases of stress and anxiety across age groups, a comprehensive mental health programme under the AYUSH intervention will help people of all ages, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said He said that the initiative -- aimed at promoting holistic well-being -- will focus on three key population groups: children, the working class and senior citizens.

The service will be anonymous, accessible and rooted in traditional systems of medicine including Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Unani, he said, adding that this will be the first focused mental health initiative under Ayush and it will support people at every stage -- from a phone call to a consultation, and even hospital-level care if needed.

Many people hesitate to speak about mental stress.

Through this platform, they can reach out anonymously and seek help without fear or stigma, the minister said.

The programme will operate through a four-level structure starting from telephonic consultations, moving to mental health counselling, followed by OPD services at Ayush hospitals and a final referral stage in case specialised psychiatric intervention is needed.

The programme is especially significant at a time when stress is increasingly being reported among school children, with some showing early signs of aggression and anxiety.

Also, working professionals are burdened with high-pressure targets and a lack of work-life balance.

Women who juggle home and workplace responsibilities will also be covered within this group.

The elderly, too, face isolation and other age-related mental health challenges.

Under the plan, people can call a dedicated helpline and book a time slot to speak with a counsellor.

If the counsellor feels that in-person help is required, the case will be referred to OPDs at Ayush hospitals.

There are currently four such teaching hospitals in Delhi -- Karol Bagh, Defence Colony, Najafgarh and Nanak Pura.

If further care is necessary, the final level will involve referral to allopathic or psychiatric facilities based on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Functioning under the Delhi government's health framework, the AYUSH systems comprise Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy.