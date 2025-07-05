'Jan Seva Sadan': Delhi gets first dedicated grievance redressal centre

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the new “Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan” at 2/8 Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines. The CM said the centre will serve as a hub for every citizen’s concern, hope, suggestion, and resolution.

Gupta added that this new facility is an extension of the tradition of public participation, transparency and accountability, built on the foundation of people’s trust. She described it as a new chapter in public welfare, launched with the support, affection and blessings of citizens of Delhi.

She appealed to the public to embrace this centre as a symbol of service, resolution, and commitment—where every complaint is addressed, every voice receives a response, and every citizen is treated with full respect. “The Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan has been established by the Delhi government with the objective of direct communication with the people, institutionalising public hearings, and ensuring timely redressal of grievances,” the Chief Minister said.

She further elaborated that the Sadan will serve as a dedicated platform where citizens can submit grievances, register suggestions, and participate in public hearings. A coordinated system, overseen by senior officials, will ensure prompt resolution of issues.

The Chief Minister stated that the Jan Seva Sadan will act as a strong bridge of trust between the people and the government. It will offer services such as public hearings, grievance redressal, suggestion registration, and consultations — all under one roof. “Our aim is to ensure that no resident of Delhi has to run from pillar to post with their problems; instead, they can come directly to this centre and receive a timely resolution.”She also mentioned that currently, the Chief Minister holds Jansunwai every morning at her residence in Shalimar Bagh.

Referring to past governments, she said, “There was a communication gap between the public and the administration. Our government wants to assure people that their voice will now reach us directly, and every issue will be addressed swiftly.” She concluded by stating that this initiative is a step towards strengthening democracy at the grassroots level.