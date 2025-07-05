Last day, last show…

Between the early 18th and late 19th century, the officials working with the East India Company commissioned local Indian artists to paint for them. These paintings later came to be known as ‘Company paintings’.

Curated by author Giles Tillotson, around 200 such paintings are currently on display at the exhibition, ‘A Treasury of Life: Indian Company Paintings, c. 1790 to 1835’, at DAG art gallery.

The exhibition maps the new style and the adjustments Indian artists who once worked in Mughal and Rajasthani royal courts and temples had to make to earn the new patronage.

The exhibit has been divided into three sections–natural history, architecture, and Indian manners and customs. Soft brush strokes, use of opaque watercolour, and a toned down colour palette are the defining features of this artwork.

For instance, an Asian fairy-bluebird is the subject of a painting titled ‘Neelum Purree’. The blue and black bird is perched on a branch. The delicate brush strokes are quite noticeable with plumage finely painted with thin lines, to give it a feathery appearance. Other artworks in the category include the paintings of a common woodshrike, two Asian-Paradise Flycatchers (one painted in white and grey plumage while other in brown), a common birdwing, squirrels, lizards, snakes, a jackal and a sloth.