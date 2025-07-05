‘Lopsided’: DU’s revised academic calendar draws flak from teachers

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s newly released academic calendar for the 2025–26 session has come under fire from a section of teachers, who have termed it “lopsided,” “insensitive,” and detached from academic ground realities. The calendar, issued on July 4 after the CUET-UG results were announced, mandates that all semesters begin on the same date.

Critics say this move was taken in haste, without accounting for the logistical and academic challenges faced by colleges.

Rudrashish Chakraborty, an elected member of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) Executive, said the delay in announcing the calendar reflects a lack of autonomy and foresight. “This appears to be a reactionary step, rather than a proactive academic decision,” he said.

A key concern is the minimal break between the odd and even semesters, with just a four- to five-day gap. Teachers argue this leaves no time for paper evaluation, timetable restructuring or rest for students and faculty. “A minimum two-week break is essential to maintain academic quality,” Chakraborty said.

The even semester is set to begin on January 2, amid Delhi’s peak winter, which many say is impractical and reveals an administrative disconnect with classroom realities. Additionally, colleges are expected to juggle regular teaching with ongoing exam duties, especially for the School of Open Learning (SoL), forcing many to resort to online classes. Calling the calendar “poorly conceived,” Chakraborty urged the administration to revise the schedule.