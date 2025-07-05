Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Lawrence Road area after objecting to smoking; four held

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old employee at a battery charging station in northwest Delhi’s Lawrence Road area was allegedly stabbed to death after he objected to a man smoking at the facility.

Police said four people, including a couple and a juvenile, have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

According to police, they received a call from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital on Thursday about a man, identified as Vikas Sahu, being brought in with stab injuries. Vikas succumbed to his wounds during treatment. A senior police officer said Vikas and his brother Mithilesh Sahu worked at a battery smart station in Rampura.

Around 11.50 pm on Wednesday, a man later identified as Naveen (32), a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur, arrived at the station for a battery swap and began smoking. When Vikas objected, Naveen allegedly refused to stop, leading to a heated exchange. Naveen then left, but allegedly returned shortly with four to five accomplices and attacked Vikas.

“During the scuffle, one of the accused stabbed Vikas with a knife. Mithilesh and a neighbour rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” the officer said. Police registered a case at Keshav Puram police station. Those apprehended include Naveen, his wife Manisha (24), Chirag (20), a resident of Valmiki Camp, and a juvenile.