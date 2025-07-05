Rain, thunderstorms to continue across Delhi for next five days, forecasts IMD

NEW DELHI: The national capital experienced a generally cloudy Friday with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms likely to persist through the week, as per the India Meteorological Department’s latest forecast.

Though skies remained overcast for much of the day, central parts of the capital, including Safdarjung, recorded no rainfall until 5.30 pm.

However, isolated showers were reported from areas like Palam (5.2 mm), Ridge (4.4 mm), Najafgarh (8 mm), and Pusa (21 mm), pointing to highly localised rainfall patterns.

The day’s maximum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 36.2 degrees celsius, 1.2 degrees celsius below normal, while the minimum was 28.4 degrees celsius.

The temperature across the NCR remained between 34 degrees celsius and 36 degrees celsius, with high humidity peaking at 87%. Winds blew mostly from the southeast, gusting up to 34 kmph in some areas.

According to IMD’s seven-day outlook, Delhi will continue to witness cloudy skies and light to moderate rain with thunderstorms or lightning till at least July 10. The rain intensity may slightly reduce from July 8 onwards, with forecasts suggesting “very light to light rain” for the latter part of the week. The IMD has advised residents to stay alert to weather-related advisories and plan travel accordingly.