Tibet House plans celebrations in Delhi as the Dalai Lama turns 90

For a war-ridden 21st-century, the message of peace and prosperity is important. And that is why the Dalai Lama has become a key cultural phenomenon, says Geshe Dorji Damdul, the director of Tibet House in New Delhi. As ‘His Holiness’ turns 90 tomorrow, Tibet House has planned a year-long tribute to spread his message not only in Delhi but also across the world. This celebration features a diverse range of cultural events, including film screenings and the publication of new books. Damdul says the aim of organising such a grand event is about promoting human values, maintaining peace and harmony, and lastly, spreading awareness about Tibetan culture.

“The world is going through a crisis, there is domestic violence, the gap between rich and poor is increasing, and so forth. His Holiness sees that the final answer lies in the human value of compassion. Our second commitment is the promotion of religious harmony, as all the major religions in the world promote greater peace to remove misery. Lastly, we want to spread awareness regarding Tibetan culture and language, and philosophical thinking and values, which determine the Tibetan people’s way of thinking so as to contribute to Tibet and the world,” he says.



Film screening

To showcase the life and values of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tibet House will arrange the screening of Wisdom of Happiness, a documentary by Barbara Miller, Philip Delaquis, and Manuel Bauer. “It is a deeply intimate and unique documentary in which the Dalai Lama speaks directly to the camera, giving the audience the feeling of a private audience. He talks about inner peace, happiness, and the potential for a peaceful and happy 21st century. In addition, the film shows previously unpublished material from the archives of the Tibetan government and in this way tells us the story of the 14th Dalai Lama,” says Damdul.



New publications

Along with the screening and other cultural events, the Tibet House is all set to launch three new books to spread awareness about the Dalai Lama’s teachings. Damdul says: “These publications will talk about ecology. In a world where we can read, see, and feel, books play a very important role. They teach us universal ethics and spread awareness. Through these books, we want to talk about environmental protection that is significant in today’s world.”