‘Veggie bowl...toxins a worry’: Produce grown along polluted Yamuna flow into city mandis

NEW DELHI: In the heart of one of India’s largest and fastest-growing urban sprawls, the appetite for fresh vegetables never slows.

With Delhi and its adjoining regions witnessing dense population growth and rising incomes, the demand for diverse, high-quality produce has surged across households, eateries, and upscale dining chains alike.

This surge puts mounting pressure on local supply chains, making a steady vegetable supply vital for maintaining both food security and affordability for the national capital’s growing population.

Though vegetables and other essential food items arrive from various states across the country, local-level production remains the backbone of the supply chain, helping cater to the region’s vast and daily needs.

Farming along polluted river

Vegetables, fruits, and even flowers are grown near the Yamuna floodplains using the river’s water—which experts have marked as heavily contaminated—and are supplied to various mandis across the city.

The fertile floodplains of the Yamuna, stretching nearly 22 km from Wazirabad to Palla, have long served as one of the most important sources of fresh vegetables for Delhi.

Expanding along the riverbanks, this green belt has quietly supported a significant portion of the city’s vegetable demand for decades, offering everything from leafy greens to seasonal produce.