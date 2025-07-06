Delhi govt plans solar panel cover over Munak Canal to curb water loss

NEW DELHI: Aiming to curb water loss and renewable energy generation, the Delhi government is exploring a plan to cover the Munak Canal with solar panels. The initiative, currently under planning and feasibility assessment, aims to curb massive water losses, generate clean electricity, and enhance safety and cleanliness along the canal.

Based on the findings of the Delhi government following a recent visit by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, a comprehensive plan is being developed to install solar panels along the Delhi stretch of the Munak Canal. This plan involves constructing four-foot-high walls on both sides, over which the panels will be mounted.

“The Munak Canal is a lifeline for Delhi’s water supply. But in its current form, it is also a major source of loss, pollution, and risk. Our plan to cover it with solar panels will help us save water, produce clean power, and make the canal safer and more secure for the people of Delhi,” said the Water Minister.