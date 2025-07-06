Delhi to follow Bihar's contentious electoral roll revision; March 2008 set as cut-off date

NEW DELHI: The political climate in the national capital is set to heat up with the Election Commission of India (ECI) notifying the cut-off date for a special intensive revision (SIR) of Delhi's electoral rolls--an exercise currently stirring controversy in Bihar.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, has notified the cut-off date for the revision as March 16, 2008--the same date when the last SIR was carried out. This means that all voter names added to the rolls after this date will now be subject to verification. Individuals falling in this category will be required to furnish proof of citizenship to retain their names on the electoral list.

Although the formal schedule for the verification process has not been announced, officials have indicated that the process is likely to begin in August.

“Training of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have begun from July 3rd. The door-to-door campaign for verification and other processes is expected to start in August..The schedule regarding this will be out soon,” a senior poll official told this newspaper.