Two gangsters arrested in murder case

NEW DELHI: Two members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, wanted in a Haryana murder case, were arrested after an encounter in Outer North Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Saturday morning, police said.

Identified as Mohit Vashisht (24) and Bhumit Malik (21), both from Rohtak, the duo opened fire when intercepted by the Special Cell. Police retaliated, injuring both in the legs.

They had allegedly killed a man named Anil in Rohtak on June 1 to avenge the 2022 murder of gangster Bhau’s cousin and uncle. The police recovered one pistol, one revolver, four live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from the accused during the operation.