Degrees of dilemma

When the University of Delhi (DU) rolled out its ambitious four-year undergraduate programme in keeping with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it promised flexibility, interdisciplinary learning, and research-oriented education. Instead, what unfolded on campuses has been described as a patchwork of confusion, infrastructural gaps, and academic chaos.

With fourth-year undergraduate (UG) classes set to begin this month, the University has quietly offered students the ‘exit option’ after three years — a tacit admission that DU is not ready to sustain the programme it had so confidently championed.

According to certain DU academic council members, the four-year UG programme has only led to deepening of infrastructural cracks across the colleges. Several of these institutions entered the academic year without approved syllabi for the new courses. Until last month, only 60% of DU colleges had approved the syllabus for the fourth year.

Compounding the problem is acute shortage of faculty — a concern flagged repeatedly by teachers — and the absence of dedicated infrastructure to support research or fourth-year-level coursework. Students have been exceedingly critical of the varsity move, citing unstructured classes, lack of clarity over minor courses, and a sense of being trapped in a ‘half-baked experiment’.

“What was meant to be a bold leap into the future of higher education now risks becoming a cautionary tale of reform without readiness. The implementation of DU’s four-year UG programme under the NEP 2020 has not only been criticised by the faculty, but almost every student for a simple reason that the system is riddled with administrative lapses, unplanned policy shifts, and a shortage of resources,” Chanchal Verma, a final-year economics student, sums up.