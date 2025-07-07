Delhi belongs to all, not just one community or caste

Whom does Delhi belong to? It’s a very difficult question to answer given the cultural, caste and community mosaic of the city ever since it was founded by the Tomar King Anang Pal almost 1500 years ago. He built the first city of Lal Kot, which was captured by the Chauhans in the mid-12th century and renamed it Qila Rai Pithora.

However the oldest archaeological relic found in the national Capital is of Mauryan period that is 1200 years further back in history. After the defeat of Prithviraj Chauhan at Battle of Tarain in 1192, came the Sultanate, then the Mughals, the British and finally independence. All through this period, irrespective of which community did the ruler belong to, Delhi’s cultural life continued to be a mosaic described earlier.

Thus it is very surprising that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta could recommend renaming of Delhi Junction, popularly known as Old Delhi Railway station, after a Vaishya caste icon Maharaja Agrasen. According to newspaper reports she has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saying, “I am writing to respectfully request your kind consideration for renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a revered historical figure whose legacy has had a profound impact on the socio-economic development of India, particularly in Delhi.”

In the chronology of kings and dynasties which ruled Delhi, Maharaja Agrasen doesn’t figure. He is part of the legend and believed to belong to the lineage of Lord Ram of Ayodhya, his 34th generation descendent. He is said to have adopted the Vanika dharma (trading duties) and the Vaishya community draws its lineage from him.