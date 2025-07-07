Inside Delhi Food Walks’ new Kasol-Manali series with Anubhav Sapra—from hemp cafés to siddu spots

From Rishikesh and Lansdowne to Mussoorie and Shimla, the hills are well-loved for treks, rafting, and bungee jumps. But there’s another adventure waiting in the mountains that often goes overlooked: the food.

This monsoon, Delhiite Anubhav Sapra—best known for pioneering the food walk culture in the capital through his company, Delhi Food Walks—is hiking through the hilly terrains of Kasol and Manali for his ongoing YouTube series, following unusual and iconic flavours and stories nestled in the hills of Himachal.

Mountain food is far more diverse than the usual momo, thukpa, or Maggi. Over the years, dining spots in Kasol and Manali have introduced Israeli and Mediterranean flavours like shakshuka, falafel, and schnitzel into the mix. Alongside these global influences, traditional Himachali staples still hold their ground—like siddu, a steamed bread stuffed with sweet or savoury fillings such as lentils, walnuts, or poppy seeds, and Himachali dham, a rare-to-find all-vegetarian feast typically reserved for special occasions.