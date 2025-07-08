1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar claims innocence

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday recorded the statement of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in cases linked to incidents of violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri.

Kumar, who appeared physically before Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, asserted that he was falsely implicated and maintained his innocence.

He told the court that he had not been named by any witness at the time of the riots and that allegations against him surfaced only decades later.

He also questioned the integrity of the probe. “No proper investigation was carried out. The case is baseless and politically driven,” Kumar told the court, adding that during the period of unrest, he had organised peace marches and blood donation drives in the area to restore calm. He further told the Court that he had voluntarily undergone a polygraph test to prove his innocence. Following the statement, the court adjourned the matter for further proceedings on July 29.

The two FIRs against Kumar were registered in February 2015 by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe cases related to the 1984 riots. The first case pertains to the killing of Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh in Delhi’s Janakpuri area on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The second FIR involves Gurcharan Singh, who was allegedly set on fire by a mob in Vikaspuri on November 2, 1984.

Kumar is facing trial in multiple cases linked to the large-scale violence that broke out following Gandhi’s assassination, in which thousands of Sikhs were killed across the country.

2 FIRs against Kumar registered in February 2015

The two FIRs against Congress MP Sajjan Kumar were registered in February 2015 by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe cases related to the 1984 riots.

The first case pertains to the killing of Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh in Delhi’s Janakpuri area on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The second FIR involves Gurcharan Singh, who was allegedly set on fire by a mob in Vikaspuri on November 2, 1984. Kumar is facing trial in multiple cases linked to the large-scale violence.